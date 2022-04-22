Betawatch: Pantheon discusses the building blocks of crafting

So if you’re curious about crafting in Pantheon, the latest dispatch from the development team is all about building blocks. No, not that… the crafting system is not literally snapping together blocks like Legos (fine, like LEGO™ brand construction bricks), the developers are talking about the building blocks that go into crafting. The art of crafting a crafting system.
You know what? Let’s move on to other beta news.
- Overwatch 2 is going to make Doomfist all tanky and stuff and make Orisa more aggressive while keeping her tanky. Fist and spear, together at last!
- Greg Street has said that Riot’s as-yet-unnamed MMO is going great and the team is all stacked. This is probably better than being told the inverse.
- Does Profane’s latest creature reveal have four legs and a back? Yes. So obviously, it should be a mount. Why shouldn’t that happen?
- Last but not least, Mad World is sharing Alpha 6.0 patch notes and how do you get to Alpha 6.0? What is happening over there?
All right, that’s it, this isn’t… well, “fun” isn’t the word I should be using here, but the point is that this is the point when we should stop and just marinate in the list of games in testing we have just below. As always, let us know if something slipped into a new test phase without us noticing! We always appreciate it.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed Beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Embers Adrift: Backer beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Closed beta
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Genfanad: Alpha
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Ravendawn: Alpha
Rise Online: Open alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha testing
V Rising: Closed beta, early access on May 17th
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha one
Wild Terra 2: Early access