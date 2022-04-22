Fallout 76 is bringing back Meat Week for two weeks starting April 26

It’s almost time for the grilling season in Fallout 76 and nothing satisfies like fresh meat grilled by a super mutant! Yes, Meat Week is coming back to Appalachia, and it will run for two weeks between Tuesday, April 26th, to Tuesday, May 10th.

The event at large is still very similar to prior Meat Weeks: Players will be asked to take down prime beasts at different locations every 15 minutes to bring Prime Meat, then help the Meat-Cook event go off without a hitch by turning spits, putting out fires, or playing tunes at the top of every hour. Those who successfully help out the event will get some goodies and turning in Prime Meat will award players with Legendary Scrip.

In more immediate FO76 news, this weekend will see vendors offering up more Caps for sold gear, and the game’s latest patch has applied a whole swath of bug fixes to items, events, challenges, and more.