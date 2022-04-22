Final Fantasy XIV updates players on the state of its housing lottery fixes

After Final Fantasy XIV’s first housing lottery suffered what could charitably be called a major error (and uncharitably be described as a complete Halone-damned collapse), Naoki Yoshida and the team have been hard at work fixing the issues. The good news, according to the most recent dispatch from the team, is that the issue has been reproduced and the identified issues have been fixed. The bad news is that verifying the fixes are working will take a little longer than expected, so the original predicted timeline of three to five business days will not be followed and it will take a little longer.

