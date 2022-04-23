Diablo Immortal is set to reveal its release date next Monday

Well, it’s been a few years and the telecommunications industry has come a long way, so we’re guessing that most of you finally have phones. And that’s really good news, because now you’ll be set to play Diablo Immortal when it launches on…

…Actually, we don’t know that yet. But we will! Very soon! Blizzard said that it will be making the launch date announcement next Monday, April 25th, at 7:30 a.m. eastern. Interested parties can tune in on YouTube, which — incidentally — can also be viewed on phones. Magical devices, those!

In what is a clear coincidence, the announcement of the mobile title’s release date will take place the same day as Activision Blizzard’s earnings call. And speaking of mobile, we’re expected to hear something on that Warcraft mobile game sometime in May.