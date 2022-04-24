The MOP Up: PUBG New State and Among Us become paranoid bedfellows

If paranoia and backstabbing is your jam, do you go to PUBG or do you head into Among Us? Now you can do both, sorta, as PUBG New State is doing an Among Us crossover through mid-May.

“We’re officially kicking off the April Update with a new collaboration with Innersloth’s blockbuster hit, Among Us. From April 21st through May 19th, New State mobile players will be able to embrace their inner Impostor through an Among Us-themed mini-game, a suite of new in-game items, newly added props on the Troi map and more. ”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Star Wars Galaxies Restoration is getting ready to release Jedi into its universe: “We’re pleased to share unlocking Jedi will take place over 6 phases, featuring unique unlock mechanics, completely new and custom storylines and content, as well as original functionality and utility for the profession as a whole. While we’re keeping the majority of our unlock phases secret, we’re excited to share details of the first phase of the unlock process.” [Thanks Bruno!]

Riders of Icarus activated a spring event with free daily rewards and a Chaos Blacksmith quest.

Gamespot took a look at The Walking Dead: Last Mile, a hybrid event that’s “part game, part streaming series.” [Thanks Steve!]

Aliens: Fireteam Elite pushed live Season 3: Lancer with some difficulty.

Follow the adventures of Manfred as he dives into MMO worlds in the Darknet Diaries. [Thanks BostonBs!]

Wolcen fixed a handful of issues with its latest patch.

MU Archangel 2 is launching in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau on April 28th:

YouTube channel Countdown ran an interview with Pantheon’s Chris Perkins:

Dark Eden M looks very different from its predecessor as it heads to release soon:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line