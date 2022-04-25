Path of Exile’s new patch brings a beta version of its DirectX 12 renderer and another round of fixes

It’s time to test the visual limits of Path of Exile as the multiplayer ARPG’s newest patch has introduced the beta version of the DirectX 12 renderer. Those who are looking to try this new graphics renderer out can effectively opt-in by changing the renderer option in the graphics settings. Speaking of graphics settings, the Vulkan renderer is out of beta and the patch improves texture streaming and support for integrated GPUs.

The remainder of the patch notes involve another round of granular fixes and improvements, with some added functionality and keybind options for controllers, some improvements for the Celestial Frost Bomb cash shop effect, the ability to stack up to 5,000 scouting reports in the currency stash tab, and a wide assortment of bug fixes. The patch notes spell it all out for those interested, while the patch went live last week.

source: official forums
