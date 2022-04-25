PlanetSide 2’s arsenal update drops on console with lots of deadly toys

While PC players have enjoyed PlanetSide 2’s huge Arsenal update for almost a month now, the PlayStation community’s been left with yesterday’s weapons and tech. No longer. Now Arsenal is live on PlayStation 4 with the same 800-or-so weapon attachments, balance changes, vehicle gear, and infantry equipment.

The sizable patch also allows players to “permanently align their outfit to a home faction,” use Daybreak Cash for the black market, and use faction-specific mines and grenades during conflicts.

If you need to be convinced of the sheer bloody size of this patch, check out this graphic of all of the attachments the game has to offer. Basically, this update means that your gun won’t be like anyone else’s. Good hunting, soldiers!