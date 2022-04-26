Star Wars: The Old Republic adds cosmetic weapon customization in today’s update

Game Update 7.0.2 is rolling out today for Star Wars: The Old Republic, bringing with it some changes to currency names and functions, minor fixes for companions, combat style tweaks, and more accurate damage estimations in the character panel.
A double XP and double valor event is scheduled to run from May 3rd through May 10th, so make sure you plan your efforts accordingly. Also, if past years are any indication, SWTOR will be granting you a special goody on May the 4th.
Expect the servers back up around 1 p.m. EDT.
All #SWTOR servers are now unavailable for scheduled maintenance. Estimated downtime: 4 hours.
