DC Universe Online brings the Dark Knights episode to Nintendo Switch on April 28

Poor Nintendo Switch players. You’ve been forced to sit there and watch while DC Universe Online players on PC got to experience all the edgelord… uh… edge of the new Dark Knights episode in the game and you didn’t get any of it! You just had to sit there and watch and wait while they played with Death Metal Batman and all you got was this regular old Batman you wanted to throw in the trash. Well, good news, you’ll get your chance very soon, as Dark Knights is coming to the Switch on April 28th.

Also, you should let Batman get out of the trash. It’s uncomfortable there and there’s a rotten banana peel by his face.

Good news! Episode 43: Dark Knights will launch on Nintendo Switch this Thursday, April 28, 2022! https://t.co/diz5R56kMb pic.twitter.com/dbTkywDPLk — DCUO (@DCUO) April 26, 2022