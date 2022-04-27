Dungeons and Dragons start taking Isle of Dread pre-orders, officially adds the Tabaxi race

While Dungeons and Dragons Online’s next expansion isn’t fully coming until June 8th, players can sample one important element of Isle of Dread right now. Pre-orders are up for the expansion as of today, and those who plunk down cash for it now can unlock the cat-like Tabaxi race and the Trailblazer iconic class to play today.
This all arrives with today’s Update 54, which also includes a host of class and skill adjustments as well as a change that will give players 20 whole hit points upon releasing from death instead of a measly one.
Isle of Dread will take players to a prehistoric island for new adventures and raise the level cap to 32.
Source: DDO. Thanks DDOCentral!
