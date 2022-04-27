Lord of the Rings Online sends out anniversary goodies erased by last week’s rollback

Last week’s unexpected downtime and rollback for Lord of the Rings Online resulted in a case of missing anniversary goodies for those who had managed to log in before the game was brought down. Since then, they’ve been wondering when they would get these items returned to them.

Well, it’s corgis (and a few hard-working devs) to the rescue! Today’s Update 33.0.1 rectifies this issue and brings all players up to the same level of gift-receiving bliss.

“Players who previously purchased the Mordor, Minas Morgul, and/or War of Three Peaks Collector’s Editions, or received the 15th Anniversary Collector’s Edition once-per-account gifts before the rollback on 4/20, will now receive their missing items on the first character to login (Valars require a post-Novice character login),” the studio said.

In other LOTRO news, the fifth tier of the Hiddenhoard of Abnankâra raid is scheduled to open on May 5th.