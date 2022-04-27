Pokemon Go Fest 2022 remains global, brings high-value pokemon targets to catch

Confirming previous leaks, Niantic has now officially announced Pokemon Go’s 2022 Go Fest, and yes, Niantic has once again made it a global event rather than restricting it to the pre-COVID specific location events.

The event will run June 4th and 5th, with purchased tickets ($14.99 USD) including an August 27th “special finale” event, which had previously been reported as being available as a standalone event for $11. The main highlights for the June parts of the event are the release of new shinies (Axew, Numel, Shroomish, Karrablast, and Shelmet) for everyone lucky enough to find one, rotating habitats, a new yet-to-be-announced Pokemon being introduced to raids on June 5th, nine free raid passes per day, a Special Research quest on Sunday, and Axew in one-star raids.

And that’s just the free content. Ticket holders will also get a customizable event where they can choose the difficulty (Relaxed, Standard, and Master) to affect the stickers they receive and style (Catching, Exploring, or Battling) to change the tasks they receive, leading to obtaining the mythical Land Forme Shaymin. On Sunday, ticket holders also get more Rockets, more mysterious components, and an additional quest that free players won’t have.

While the leaked rotating habitats have some choice pokemon for non-ticket holders, ticket holders in particular have access to wild Galarian Mr Mime, Galarian Weezing, Axew, Torkoal (a regional), Pancham, Tropius (a useful regional in Great League), Galarian Darumaka, and various Unowns (B, G, O, and U). While Niantic’s business models have been questionable over the last year or so, the numerous fun, useful, and regional pokemon being included, in addition to the customizable quest spread over a two-day period, is a very good reminder that Go Fest since COVID has been one of Niantic’s most enjoyable and worthwhile yearly events. Barring major drama such as war, disease, or development surprises, it’s hard not to get excited about this year’s Go Fest.