Sony appears to have set up an internal game preservation department

It probably goes without saying that we here at Massively Overpowered are kind of fond of game preservation, helped by the fact that we have an entire column dedicated to historical preservation. It probably also goes without saying (but is useful to remember) that Sony has not traditionally been the best with game preservation, what with its originally planned (and later reversed) shutdown of the PlayStation 3 digital storefront. But it seems that the winds of change are blowing, as engineer Garrett Fredley tweeted that he had moved on to work at Sony’s Game Preservation department.

What exactly this department does is still a bit vague (it hasn’t officially been announced by Sony), but Fredley explained a bit more in a follow-up tweet talking about his passion for keeping games available and playable. Needless to say, this is an unambiguous good thing and hopefully presages more preservation work being done across the board. Who doesn’t like more games sticking around?

Today is my first day as a Senior Build Engineer at @PlayStation, working as one of their initial hires for the newly created Preservation team! Game Preservation was my first career passion, so I'm ecstatic that I get to go back to those roots 😊 — Garrett Fredley (@SomeCronzaGuy) April 25, 2022

So apparently I broke the internet announcing my work with Playstation For anyone asking what Game Preservation is / what I do, I did a GDC talk a few years ago on the subject when I worked at EA. My work is similar, although larger in scopehttps://t.co/mWNW5u8uXF — Garrett Fredley (@SomeCronzaGuy) April 26, 2022