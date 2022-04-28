Disney announces life sim Dreamlight Valley with multiplayer potential

If your wildest gaming dreams involved the, ahem, goofy combination of Disney, Pixar, Stardew Valley, and The Sims, then you’re weirdly in luck.

Gameloft and Disney announced a new “hybrid life sim” this week called Dreamlight Valley for PC and consoles. This free-to-play title will send gamers on adventures through Disney and Pixar’s many worlds as they go on adventures, make virtual friends, and build up a home. While the title initially will be single player only, Gameloft said that it’s working on multiplayer elements for the future — think Animal Crossing New Horizons.

This next year will be quite important as Dreamlight Valley heads toward release: “Starting in summer 2022, you’ll have the chance to be one of the first to play Disney Dreamlight Valley in early access with the purchase of a Founder’s Pack or with an Xbox Game Pass membership ahead of the game’s official launch in 2023. During the early access phase, you’ll be one of the first players to explore Dreamlight Valley and will get exclusive rewards that you’ll retain once the game officially launches next year.”