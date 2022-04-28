Final Fantasy XIV expects lottery data to be fully restored and open again on May 16

Fixing the housing lottery issues in Final Fantasy XIV was a process that could not be completed in a day. Or two days. Or three days. Look, the point is that it took a lot of days, and it’s going to take several more besides; producer and director Naoki Yoshida has issued a new letter to the community explaining that progress is still being made and the fixes are confirmed, but it’s going to take longer still to fully restore all housing data and implement the fixes on the live servers.

In practical terms, this means that May 16th is currently the planned date for maintenance to fix issues and restore all lottery results, so players who were affected by bugs will have the correct results restored for them; this does mean that subsequent lotteries will still be on hold until that date. Yoshida apologizes for the delays and the issues with this particular deployment, while reassuring players who have been waiting for restoration that this should allow everyone who should have won lotteries that this will correct the problem. So it’s going to be a while yet, but the fixes are coming.

