Legends of Runeterra celebrates two years with login goodies, Valorant adds a new character to the roster

We’re back with another bundle of news from Riot Games’ other titles, as both the studio’s online CCG Legends of Runeterra and its team-based shooter Valorant have seen some recent updates of note.

Starting with Runeterra, the most recent patch marks two years of operation with login goodies for those who hop online for seven days, along with a new set of cards, changes to existing cards, and some rules adjustments. Anniversary freebies can be collected between now and Wednesday, May 11th.

As for Valorant, the newest patch introduces a new Initiator Agent known as Fade, makes balance adjustments to three of the game’s existing characters, tweaks matchmaking and rank gains and losses in 5-Stack queues, and applies some bug fixes.

