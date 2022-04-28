Lost Ark’s latest update fixes express mission toons, targets mid-May for May update

As promised, Lost Ark’s weekly update has arrived to fix all the annoyances with the express mission event.

The patch allows players to change their designated express mission character once so you’re not stuck with a character you didn’t mean to pick or who can’t take advantage of the promo. Do note that you must use a character at 50 with item levels under 1100, and you’ve got to pick before June 30th, although you can play the event through July 28th.

The patch also extends the Guardian Raid event through May 19th, tweaks that event’s loot rewards, and adjusts the expiration date of Feiton powerpasses to June 30th. Finally, Amazon and Smilegate teased its next content update, saying it’ll likely land in the third week of May.

“[W]e would like to share that we are currently targeting the third week of May for our next Content Update. However, the build is still in the process of being developed and we are continuing to monitor player feedback and progression from the April Content Update — this means that the date is not yet locked in and could shift or change. We will let players know what to expect as development progresses throughout the month of May.”