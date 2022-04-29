Old School RuneScape devs answer questions about the upcoming Giants’ Foundry minigame

Smithies in Old School RuneScape are getting a new skilling minigame in the form of Giants’ Foundry, so naturally there’s plenty of curiosity about how it works. That brings us to the latest developer Q&A, where Jagex answered player questions about the minigame.

The opening portion of the stream offers a play-by-play of how the minigame works, with one of the devs playing through the process from start to finish and discussing it as he went along. The whole minigame will award roughly 6K XP over the course of a seven-minute process that consumes 20 bars of material in its current form; the idea is to not have the Giants’ Foundry overtake Blast Furnace.

Other details in the stream confirm that this activity will be in the level 30-70 range, will emphasize earning XP over earning money, and will be available only to subscribers of the MMORPG. The devs are trying to design the minigame as something that’s not “braindead” and requires a bit more attention, and the activity is the first step in a general move towards giving smithing a rework, though it sounds like such a rework will be a long time coming.

Curious smithies who want to know more about the Giants’ Foundry would do well to either skim through the summary or watch the whole livestream below; we’ve set it up to the point when the dev starts playing the minigame himself.