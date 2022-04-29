PSO2 New Genesis shows off the frosty region of its June update and its May one year anniversary

Yesterday saw Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis offer up another NGS Headline video, which showcased the next major updates arriving in the next couple of months, including the game’s first anniversary event and its large-scale June content update.

Starting on Wednesday, May 11th, the game will mark its one year anniversary with special quests, the opportunity to harvest Anniversartichoke and Randomite, and a limited-time suppression op that can be taken up as many times as players want. After that, on Wednesday, May 25th, the second half of the event begins with more tasks along with an urgent quest to protect a mining rig in Retem.

The second half of the video provided a closer look at the Kvaris region coming in June, highlighting more of the frigid landscape, several new monsters, two new player actions (one of which being the much-ballyhooed snowboarding), and some new six-star rarity weapons. To prepare for this new area, players will be able to take on limited-time quests on May 11th for unique tickets that can be exchanged for some of these new weapons on June 8th.

