Genshin Impact’s next update is being delayed for an unknown length of time

The update cadence of Genshin Impact has been consistent enough that one could practically set their watch to it, so it’s very likely a bit of a surprise to learn that developer Hoyoverse has announced a delay for the Version 2.7 update.

According to the tweet, the update will be postponed for an indeterminate length of time, though players can expect an announcement of a new date as well as details for an adjusted content plan and compensation for the delay. A representative speaking to Polygon simply confirms that “project progress” has caused the postponement, which is likely being exacerbated by COVID lockdowns in Shanghai, where Hoyoverse’s office is located.

In the meantime, players have content still available in Version 2.6 and can take part in a new web game between now and May 5th to get some extra goodies. Or they can simp over Diluc art.

sources: Twitter (1, 2), Polygon, thanks to Ernest for the tip!
