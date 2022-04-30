Massively on the Go: Pokemon Go’s May events make for a frontloaded month

It’s been a weird news week for Pokemon GO. Mega news came out oddly and sporadically resulting in our Megas evaluation piece, while the Go Fest news release was messy for fansites/influencers who get into the gritty details. It’s made the May announcements messier than usual, but there’s suspiciously good stuff here.

Not only have we gotten a new Mega system for the third time and the global release of a regional-restricted new Mega, but also we have new legendary Megas coming, with a new and potentially useful legendary, followed by a more relaxed (though still very imperfect Community Day), and ending with a kind of round-up of the Season of Alola as we prepare for whatever’s coming this summer.

This month’s weekly Research Breakthrough is sadly only Alola Grimer, but one interesting change is the non-mention of the weekly Remote Raid passes. We’ve asked PR to clarify whether this means the long-standing COVID feature is being removed and will update this should we learn more. There is a “buddy widget” for phones going live early this month as well as the previous Season of Heritage bonus event hats going to the game’s shop, but I think the missing Remote Passes will be far more noticeable to the playerbase.

As previously announced, May 1st will be a Mega Kangaskhan Raid “Day” from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. It’s not the most useful Mega, but it is traditionally an Australia-only pokemon, so that plus the increased shiny odds may motivate people to go out and hit the gyms, especially as we’ll be able to get up to five free Daily Passes from spinning.

Hot on the heels of that is the May 3rd through 8th Pokemon Air Adventures event. Infographs on the event were released yesterday for those who enjoy them, but for you text people, notice the halved distance on egg hatching, Noibat (a rare, cool, but unuseful pokemon) and Togepi (a very useful pokemon usually restricted to eggs) from 7k eggs, and yes, our first Mega Legendaries. Again, as I previously covered, their use is incredibly limited. I’d still advise people to grab enough Energy to Mega them before another sudden nerf, but if you’re looking for Dragons to invest in, Charizard or Altaria are better options. For Psychics, Slowbro’s your only option, but as wild ones aren’t as good as many legendary options, you’d probably use this as a newer player, so Bro’s Water-typing would also help.

Speaking of legendaries, Tapu Fini finally arrives May 10th through 25th. It’s a bit like Azumarill in function for Ultra and Master leagues from the initial reports, except we also recently got Primarina, who is the same type, not a legendary, and receives the deadly Charm attack. Like the other Tapus, it’s more useful for its non-Fairy typing, and even that’s questionable for raid fans. Certainly it’ll bring some excitement to PvP though. As a reminder, all the Tapus will have a second chance to be tackled between May 25th through June 1st.

As for the other Mega raids, as much as I love Blastoise, don’t worry too much about its appearance unless you don’t want to quest for its Mega Energy. There are better things to use passes on. Mega Altaria from May 25th to June 1st is a higher-priority if you lack the Energy to evolve one, especially in light of the recent Energy hike. Otherwise, if you’ve Mega’d one before, just remember to walk it once in a while for spare Energy.

While we strongly questioned the ideas behind and execution of April’s Stufful Day, May’s Community Day may be slightly better. As we mentioned in that article, Alola Geodude and its shiny isn’t a new pokemon, so despite the lure bonuses, players will most likely be more comfortable walking and playing, especially now that we know the secret bonus-increase (this time to stardust) works from an increased range, even if the spawns don’t. It’s still only a three-hour event, but Community “Day” starts at 11 a.m. local time and goes to 2 p.m. this time, 4 p.m. being the cutoff for the new fast move, Rollout, which seems OK on this rock but could become deadly in the hands of other pokemon.

Looking at our Spotlight hours, we’d say May 17th is the most relevant due to the Mega Evolution system reworking and Gyrados being a prime pick. Double evolution XP isn’t too bad either. Similarly, especially for new players, May 3rd’s double catch candy applies to raids, so you may actually want to try to use your passes on Tuesday instead of Wednesday for the extra candy.

Numel also gets a Mega form down the line, so some people may want to nab a good one, but May 10th will be better for transferring candy, especially as Numel’s shiny will be released during Go Fest this year. Its Mega just isn’t very useful and becomes completely outclassed once Primal Groudon comes to town, as they have the same typing but the latter has vastly better stats and moves.

If you saved some of those trash pokemon from April’s Sustainability Week, May 24th is the night to cash them in for bonus stardust. Seel’s also a decent Great League pick, so maybe check for a good one if you’re into that.

In the more distant future, May 12th, 2022, to Friday, May 20th, will be the Water Festival. We haven’t had one of these since 2019, and the event is always different but water-themed. I would guess the Dewpider family that was datamined and mentioned last month will be included during this, or the 2021 datamined bowtie Lapras, but everything else is up in the air, so check back here once the information’s been released.

May 25th through 31st will be the Alola to Alola event as we close out the Season of Alola. Considering how we’re revisiting all the Tapus from this season, we’d say it’s pretty safe to assume it’ll be a wrap-up event, but how that’s executed in-game will have to wait until Niantic provides us with more details. There are a lot of features from the original games that Niantic didn’t touch, but I’m doubting any will see release during this time. I’d love to be wrong here though, so watch this space to see if Niantic makes me eat Murkrow.

Massively OP’s Andrew Ross is an admitted Pokemon geek and expert ARG-watcher. Nobody knows Niantic and Nintendo like he does! His Massively on the Go column covers Pokemon Go as well as other mobile MMOs and augmented reality titles!