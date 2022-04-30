The original Guild Wars has officially turned 17 years old this week

Do you remember when you first set foot in the world of Tyria in the original Guild Wars? Do you remember how long you stayed in pre-Searing Ascalon? How much time you spent finding the right spec you wanted? Your first visit to Cantha? If it sounds like we’re pining for the fjords, that’s because the classic MMORPG is now 17 years old as of this past Friday.

The milestone is once again being marked with the usual anniversary celebration, while the Twitter post linked above has garnered plenty of responses from long-time fans as they share fanart, screenshots, and memories of the game and its impact.

Indeed, the game has had a long and storied history; from 2013 easter egg hunts to tightened security to graphical glow-ups, GW1 has made a lot of headlines in spite of being in maintenance mode. So here’s a toast to the original and a happy birthday to one of our genre’s evergreen elder games.

The first heroes arrived in Tyria 17 years ago on April 28, 2005! Since Guild Wars launched, our community has grown to over 16 million players. Tell us your favorite memories, and revisit Cantha in Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons! https://t.co/MpiRu7JJwQ pic.twitter.com/kBnJfj3dQT — Guild Wars (@GuildWars) April 28, 2022