Ship of Heroes shows off player-made houses ahead of this weekend’s housing beta test

This coming weekend will see a beta test focused on player housing in the developing superheroic MMO Ship of Heroes, and while there was a gallery of images shared with the announcement, developer Heroic Games has decided to offer a video preview as well for those who are curious.

The footage in question comes from players and devs of an earlier beta testing session, offering a look at a few of the things that have already been created with the system. The feature appears pretty rudimentary but absolutely functional, with a variety of floor and wall styles, furnishings, and even space for pets to hang out. Players can even make invisible walls to look out over their chosen backdrop if they so desire.

As a reminder, this housing beta test is in open registration, while the test itself will run between May 5th and May 8th. Take a peek at what’s initially possible in the video below.

