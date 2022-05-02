The Division 2 lowers gear upgrade costs and tests weapon changes

Is it about the right time to start speculating about a possible The Division 3 from Ubisoft? Or the whereabouts of that Division movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain that is supposed to come out some time this year?

It’s probably best to focus on the here-and-now, especially since The Division 2 is testing out a new “phase 3” build on its PTS. The main focus with this build is making a few changes to both the Heartbreaker gear set and the Bluescreen weapon.

There are also some nice quality-of-life improvements in the realm of expertise. The biggest of these is a halving of costs to upgrade gear pieces — although you’re only going to be able to do that with items in your actual inventory from now on.

We have patch notes ready for PTS Phase 3 which is now live! 👏🏻 Please check them out and also read about why we had to remove the Heartbreaker Gear set and Catharsis mask from this phase 👉 https://t.co/ZTOX3OtOs8 pic.twitter.com/8wdGtEnc04 — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) April 29, 2022