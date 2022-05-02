V Rising deep-dives the features of the vampiric castle ahead of its May 17 early access launch

You really can’t call yourself a vampiric lord unless you’re lording over a big gothic castle. Luckily, the survival sandbox V Rising got the memo and will let players put together the spooky castle of their dreams, but as a recent dev blog notes, there are a lot of mechanics intrinsically tied to owning a castle beyond meeting the status quo.

For one thing, the castle will be where a player’s coffin (aka respawn point) will be housed. The castle will also be where character progression features like crafting stations are placed and humans can be made to either become vampiric servants or regular sources of blood like reusable juice boxes. Naturally, the castle can be further tailored to a player’s tastes, with a slew of customization options and furnishings to dress up the place.



At the heart of it all is… well, the Castle Heart, which powers crafting stations and keeps defenses up so long as blood is pumping through it. The blog notes that players who want to breach a well-maintained castle will have a very hard time, as it will take a resource-costly and targeted attack to break down even a single wall, while repairs can be easily completed by the castle’s owner.

Those who are curious about this central feature of vampire life in V Rising can either read up the dev blog, check out the video below, or simply bide their time for the game’s early access launch, which will begin on Tuesday, May 17th.