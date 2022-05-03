Atlas announces a full wipe on May 18, teases its next season, and reaffirms full release later this year

“The winds of change are blowing,” heralds the developers of Atlas, and sure enough things will be changing when the game’s current season ends on Wednesday, May 18th, at which point the game will undergo a full wipe and the next season will begin.

As for what that next season will bring, all that’s being shared is a teaser image that appears to involve some form of mysticism and the promise of “[n]ew technologies and new inventions [that] will bring new avenues for exciting and thrilling campaigns.” More information is expected to be shared as the new season draws near.

The post also reconfirms Grapeshot Games’ aspirations to have Atlas leave early access and fully release later this year – something that the devs stated was part of their plans in a roadmap video this past March. Overall, there’s indeed a bunch of changes on the horizon.