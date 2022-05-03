Look at the cool things New World players are doing with their in-game houses

Chris Neal
1

In the middle of April, New World decided to throw a little player contest to see who could put together the Best Aeternum Abode, putting players’ home designing skills to the test for a chance at some prizes. Those winners have since been chosen, and we have to say, these are some fine-looking interiors.

Three winners were selected for their decorative skills, while four got some honorable mentions. The winners of the contest not only have a quick five seconds of Twitter fame, but also can get a pet of their choosing and a furnishing item of their choosing (personally speaking, I’d go for fancy bird and the cask of presumed ale). Winners aside, the contest drew forth a whole slew of creativity from players, showcasing the truly serious business of MMO housing; it’s worth a visit of the related hashtag to see the sights.

As far as content for New World is concerned, the game’s May update continues with its PTR testing as players kick the tires of the 3v3 arena, PvP reward track, and combat adjustments, though everyone could use a break to check out some fancy house decor.

source: Twitter (1, 2)
