Sea of Thieves details its sixth Community Day arriving on May 14

Sea of Thieves is eager to celebrate its piratical players, and it’s planning on doing just that with the Season Six Community Day on Tuesday, May 14th. Activities for the event include using a hashtag on Twitter to raise a community emissary grade in order to ramp up Renown earnings, snagging a free flag for logging in, raking in some Twitch drops, and voting for players who have performed community feats worthy of a unique in-game hat.

In the meanwhile, the game is on the precipice of wrapping up its latest limited-time adventure, which involves hunting a megalodon for a unique reward until May 12th, while the recent Legend of the Veil voyage is still open to players who have hit Legend status.

