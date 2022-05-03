TERA turns on some rewarding events ahead of the game’s sunset next month

Sorry, TERA fans, but your game is on the chopping block. You didn’t need to be reminded of that fact, doubtlessly, but that’s where we are now. However, it’s not all doom and gloom, as the team behind the game has decided to ensure that there’s some fun to be had on the game ahead of that June date by turning on some rather notable boost events in the game. These events are permanent now, lasting until the game’s servers shut down some time next month.

Players will be getting triple the drops from dungeons and triple the rewards from Vanguard Initiative quests. Dungeons will also be discounted to just 1 adventure coin per entry, your enchantment chances are tripled, and there are even some big power soups being given out every day. It’s not quite as nice as not having to say goodbye to the game in June, but at least you might be able to accomplish some long-standing goals before that happens.