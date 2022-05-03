Warhammer Return of Reckoning unveils a new PvPvE scenario and live event arriving in May

The dead should stay dead, which is something that players of the Warhammer Online rogue server Return of Reckoning are going to have to make sure of when the game’s new scenario map arrives to the MMORPG sometime in the middle or tail-end of May.

The scenario, called the Garden of Mort, is currently being designed as a PvPvE encounter, though that may change based on player feedback. The arrival of this new instance will be heralded by a live event that will be PvE focused as players will be tasked with hunting boss monsters, and attendees of the event are promised significant rewards such as new weapon skins, new capes, and a possible new mount exclusive to the event.

More information on the Garden of Mort is expected soon (along with a swish new video), but for now the devs of the ROR server have shared with us the gallery of images below.



source: press release