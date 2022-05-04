Destiny 2 studio Bungie issues forceful statement on workers’ healthcare rights

In the wake of news that the US Supreme Court is likely to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that safeguards people’s right to abortion, companies – even game companies – are lending their voices and action to both protest and protection. One such company is Destiny 2 studio Bungie, which issued a formal statement in support of its workers’ essential healthcare rights last night.

“At Bungie we believe that everyone has a right to choose their own path and that freedom is expressed across all facets of life. The leaked draft decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade represents a blow to freedom in America and is a direct attack on human rights. By creating a divide between those who posses the fundamental right to make healthcare decisions that are right for them, and those who do not possess that same freedom, this decision, should it become final, will have far-reaching consequences that will be felt for generations across socio-economic lines. Bungie is committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision. Standing up for reproductive choice and liberty is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values.”

The leaked SCOTUS decision is an attack on basic human rights. We will not give up in this fight for freedom and choice. Our full statement: https://t.co/TkLIFJkypt — pete parsons (@pparsons) May 4, 2022

Bungie notably joins multiple companies in the US, including Amazon, which have publicly committed to support such as travel expenses for employees in need of medical care, which have been extended to include abortion care. The company made headlines last month for its pivot to being a “digital-first” studio.

I am grateful and privileged to have a supportive employer with excellent healthcare. Too many women do not. Overturning Roe v Wade is not about saving lives, it’s about keeping people in poverty and oppressing women. Free contraceptives, sex ed, and healthcare would save lives. https://t.co/DzahyRbqCD — Carrie Gouskos (@cgouskos) May 4, 2022

In other Bungie news, the studio is currently “heads down” working on season 17 and the return of the Guardian Games. The studio also saw its copyright infringement case against cheatmaker AimJunkie dismissed in by the federal district court in Seattle.