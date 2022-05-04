Lost Ark times its May content update for third week of the month, details a bug-fixing patch today

Launching your May update near the latter part of the month still technically counts as a launch in May, and that’s just what Lost Ark looks to be planning for its next content patch, which Amazon Games confirms should arrive “no sooner than the third week of May.”

The announcement post notes that the devs are still working through testing and finalizing the build, and that players will be kept apprised of any updates. This includes just what’s on tap for the May update in question, with details on content for the patch expected in the days leading up to launch.

In the meantime, today has seen a new patch applied to the game that addresses some bugs that needed to be squashed related to the Feiton Powerpass, unlocked character slots, and an exploit to the Rapport system. Regular players note that this patch is arriving a day ahead of the game’s usual weekly reset, which will still happen as planned the follow Thursday.



Maintenance has been completed and the servers are back online. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/tfozxhJMcU — Lost Ark (@playlostark) May 4, 2022