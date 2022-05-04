Overwatch 2 designers talk about the game’s first beta test including support buffs and the lack of a ranked queue

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
All the same mistakes.

The Blizzard team behind Overwatch 2 is doing its best to communicate with players about the state of the game’s testing and what changes are incoming. A new dispatch on the official site gives a brief overview of where the game’s PvP beta stands at the moment, starting with the fact that support heroes are going to be getting some changes to make them more appealing to play. In the short term, that means reworked abilities and more buffs; in the longer term, that also means providing new support hero options for players who prefer that gameplay style.

Players who complain about the current lack of a ranked queue are addressed as well, with the lack of ranked being a combination of a desire to keep players in a more concentrated queue format as well as ranking changes coming later (the changes aren’t ready for testing yet). The scoreboard is also being reworked, as players have seen, with the retirement of the medal and fire systems intended to provide more useful information for players. Check out the full rundown on the official site.

Source: Official Site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleAQ3D community manager quits after lodging sexual harassment allegations against Artix Entertainment dev

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments