ArcheAge tasks players with caring for eggs in the returning Daru Festival spring event

There’s a little spring-themed event happening in ArcheAge starting today, and regular players of the MMORPG will likely be familiar with it: It’s the Daru Festival, which tasks players with caring for some eggs and getting a bunch of rewards in the process between now and Thursday, May 19th.

During the event, players can take up various daily quests to cradle eggs, fight egg snatchers, or complete other tasks, all of which grant Festival Coins, which can then be turned over to a gift exchanger for the promise of some sweet loot, as well as other goodies like a Daru Festival chest and a three radiant infusion supply kits. Those who are eager to get into the spring season should head to Ahnimar to get started.



