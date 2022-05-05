Black Desert’s new silver and extraction rebalance raises fresh whaling complaints

We’ve got a bit of an eyebrow-raiser for you from Black Desert this morning: Pearl Abyss is making a precision strike on the economy in the form of a silver rebalance next week.

“Since our last change to the silver value of Pearl items on August 11, 2021, Black Desert’s in-game economy has been influenced by a variety of factors including updates, events, and our Adventurers’ overall game progression,” the studio tells players. “Thus, we will be again adjusting the silver value of Pearl Items on the Central Market (excludes dyes) and the extractable quantity of Valks’ Cry and Cron Stones from Pearl outfits during the maintenance on May 11, 2022 (Wed) in order to better match the value of Pearl items with the current state of the game.”

Players on Reddit seem resigned to the reality that this is a pay-to-win move that will benefit whales and the costume trade on smaller servers but doesn’t really improve the health of the game or its inflation rate.