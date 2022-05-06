Hearthstone’s first battleground seasons is awash in naga

Hearthstone’s first-ever battlegrounds season is coming next week on May 10th, and with it the might and fury of the ocean. And it shall be called… Rise of the Naga: “The new season will bring a battlegrounds rating reset, a new hero, and an entire new minion type, the Naga!”
In other Hearthstone news, some players are rankled that Blizzard is selling an exclusive cosmetic variant card in the store for a whopping $25. Others say that it’s not a big deal, as the regular version of the card can be obtained in-game for free.
And because you need your daily dose of Hearthstone weirdness, here’s a five-and-a-half-hour “Crab Rave” music mix that the team put together:
Source: Hearthstone
