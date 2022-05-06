Star Citizen talks with its tool developers in latest video

If you’re going to build something, you’re going to need tools, and that’s obviously no different in game development. The weekly video series that comes from Star Citizen elected to shine a spotlight on CIG’s tool creators, giving them an opportunity to talk about their work.

In the video, tool designers from CIG’s Montreal studio are brought on to talk about Mighty Bridge, which links the game editor to any other software, allowing the developers to actively use the game editor and access functions of other software like the Houdini procedural generator, and the Cloud Test Launcher, which allows the team to replicate in-game traffic by way of making simulated users and machines in order to test the game. For armchair developers, this episode of ISC is all for you.

Longtime MMORPG gamers will know that Star Citizen was originally Kickstarted for over $2M back in 2012 with a planned launch for 2014. As of 2022, it still lingers in an incomplete but playable alpha, having raised over $450M from gamers over years of continuing crowdfunding and sales of in-game ships and other assets. It is currently the highest-crowdfunded video game ever and has endured both indefatigable loyalty from advocates and immense skepticism from critics. A co-developed single-player title, Squadron 42, has also been repeatedly delayed.
