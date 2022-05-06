Star Wars The Old Republic talks up its presence at this year’s in-person Star Wars Celebration

There’s going to be another in-person event happening – specifically Star Wars Celebration at the Anaheim Convention Center on May 26th through the 29th – and devs from Star Wars: The Old Republic would like people to know that they’re going to be in attendance.

Charles Boyd, Ashley Ruhl, Jackie Ko, and Phred Newman will be at the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes booth, making themselves available for poster signings and chats about the addition of Darth Revan to the mobile game, while Boyd will also be part of a Crash Course Into the Old Republic panel, which talks about the history and the significance of this point in the Star Wars canon.

For those who have concerns about health and safety, the Anaheim Convention Center appears to be pretty bullish, with required face coverings, required vaccination records, enforced distancing, and sanitization of booths and surfaces. With that all said, in-person events that have safety measures in place have not been immune to spreading COVID, and at least one person has died as a result. As ever, we advise anyone attending to be safe, smart, and vigilant; the pandemic is still a thing that’s happening.