Warframe’s TennoCon returns as an all-digital event on July 16

Warframe fans, block off July 16th in your calendars: That’s the day Digital Extremes is setting aside for the return of TennoCon. The studio is promising “exclusive news and reveals, contests, in-game activities, giveaways, developer panels, and much more” for the online event, streamed live for free.

In 2021, Digital Extremes broke Warframe concurrent records when more than 700,000 players logged into the game to get a sneak peek at Warframe's critically-acclaimed expansion The New War via an in-game Relay.

Among the festivities are the Clan Dojo showcase, whereby clans (guilds) can enter their guildhalls (clan dojos) into a contest whose prize is a coveted feature in-game. Yes, this is a major online game caring so much about player housing that it’s a central feature of its annual convention. Amazing!