Lost Ark previews May’s upcoming new raids, quests, and Destroyer advanced class

We’re just entering the month of May and that means that Lost Ark players are going to have some new content to face, most of which is aimed at the higher item level endgame tier, as Amazon Games believes “enough of our player base has reached the item level needed to participate (or is within easy striking distance to get there over the next few weeks).”

This endgame content includes the first Legion Raid, which arrives in both normal and hard modes and promises unique characteristics and mechanics that will require heavy levels of coordination for the eight players who take on the challenge; and a similarly high-tier Guardian Raid fight in the form of Deskaluda. The new Legion Raid will award relic level gear, while the Guardian Raid grants relic level accessories. There’s also weekly Challenge Guardian Raids that can be taken up once per roster per week that offer meatier rewards than standard Guardian Raids.

For those who haven’t gotten to the appropriate endgame tiers, the May update has other things on offer: The Destroyer advanced warrior class arrives with the update; new activities around South Vern are arriving; a new event island involving battling waves of angered chickens will be added; two new guild activities centered on either PvE or PvP are being introduced, along with a feature to let players search for a guild; several UI QoL features are on tap; and balancing for all classes is coming, which will be outlined in the future patch notes.