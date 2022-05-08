Old School RuneScape breaks down PvP arena reward poll results and Giants’ Foundry feedback

The ongoing development-by-committee process that steers Old School RuneScape has some fresh player reaction to boil down and disseminate. The devs have raked in player responses related to the upcoming PvP arena and Giants’ Foundry features, and are ready to share their results and reactions.

The PvP arena poll explainer opens with information about why poll access was restricted, noting that the devs wanted results from those who have participated in PvP. The post then breaks down the results of polling with and without specific results filters, and further invites players of all stripes to join a Discord to discuss next steps, though actual discussion will only be accessible to selected players; everyone else just gets to watch.



On the PvE side of things – namely the armorsmithing Giants’ Foundry minigame – the devs have shared responses to collected player feedback, noting tweaks to activity rewards to make them feel less underwhelming, another adjustment to XP per hour rates, and explanations why smithing and mining haven’t been reworked or addressed (a smithing rework would take years, and the Giants’ Foundry wasn’t the right place for new mining content).

In the meantime, those who are looking to have the past month’s Gielinor Gazette recapped in video form can do so in the embed below, and Jagex would once again like to remind fans that the board game based on the MMORPG is headed to Kickstarter on May 31st.