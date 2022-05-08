The MOP Up: MapleStory celebrates 17 years of two-dimensional adventuring

As of last month, it’s been 17 years since MapleStory first released. To celebrate, Nexon released the Blooming Forest update with plenty of anniversary events.

“To celebrate MapleStory’s 17th Anniversary the spirits have brought special events to the Blooming Forest! Earn your daily limit of Blooming Coins by defeating monsters using the Floral Blessing skill. You can also earn coins by racing other players in the Blooming Race or leaving Legion characters to remove the weeds with Legion Gardening.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Osiris: New Dawn is testing out cross-platform invites. “Also, there’s been a lot of requests for larger worlds, and so we’ve been testing 16K and 64K sizes to see if this is in the realm of possibility.”

Roblox is giving its employees the choice between working at home, in the office, or a mixture of both.

Shroud of the Avatar started selling big cat mounts with Release 101: “Black Panthers, Jaguars, Lionesses, and Snow Leopards have been successfully trained to accept riders by the skilled and secretive New Britannian cat-trainers and are available for purchase in the Crown Store.”

Wolcen is making progress in the war on bugs: “Since launch, they have squashed over 2,300 bugs: both old and new; minor and major; straightforward and multifaceted. Over that time, we have delivered 44 patches, averaging just over 52 fixes per patch.”

Rules of Survival, a battle royale that was accused of copying PUBG, is being shuttered by Netease and is in fact no longer available on Steam.

Bards experienced some adjustments in Neverwinter’s recent patch. “Bard AoE heals now affect player characters only. This change should prevent Bards inadvertently healing NPCs or companions at the cost of healing PCs. It should also bring Bard healing functionality more in line with that of other classes,” the studio said.

Check out how Apex Legends’ reworked ranked system now functions:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line