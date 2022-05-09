Destiny 2 kicks off the Guardian Games and answers weapon questions as the FTC investigates Sony’s buyout of Bungie

Let the games begin! The Guardian Games, that is, as the Olympic-like competition among the three classes of Destiny 2 kicked off last week. The weekly newsletter from Bungie talks up the opening leg of the three-week competition as well as gently nods in the direction of a gift shop for the event.

The vast majority of the weekly newsletter takes up questions about weapon changes that are due for Season 17, with each answer getting granular about changes to specific weapon perks, weapon archetypes, and exotics. The Q&A section is pretty lengthy, but those who like to outfit their Guardian at the finest levels of detail will likely find some useful information.

In other Destiny news, the FTC is carefully scrutinizing Sony’s $6.3B buyout of Bungie, with a particular eye on what incentives the studio is being given to grant exclusivity to Sony – a move that Sony’s boss had said was about multiplatform live service games at the time. The federal investigation could delay the acquisition by as much as six months.

