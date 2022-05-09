EA announces plans for a Lord of the Rings ‘collectible role-playing game’ for mobile devices

Electronic Arts and Middle-earth Enterprises have clapped hands together to enable the creation of a new mobile game based on the Lord of the Rings IP. Thus heralds the coming of The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, a self-described “collectible role-playing game that brings the fantasy and adventure of The Lord of the Rings to existing fans and new audiences alike in a strategic, social-competitive experience.”

Details on what this game involves are a bit thin, but the press release summarizes the upcoming mobile title as a turn-based game with what sounds like a possible gacha monetization model:

“The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will feature immersive storytelling, turn-based combat, deep collection systems, and a wide roster of characters from across the vast universe of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Players battle through iconic stories from the world of Tolkien and take up the fight against the great evils of Middle-earth.”

Launch details for the new game are similarly thin, but EA is planning on some limited region-specific beta testing later this summer.

