MapleStory SEA offers up cosmetics, pets, and mounts for blood donations

Have you ever seen a particularly nice cosmetic reward in an MMO and thought to yourself, “Boy, I’d literally give blood for that.” If you’re an SEA player of MapleStory, you can do just that: The stewards of the SEA version of the MMO are literally giving away goodies for blood donors.

Between now and Sunday, May 22nd, everyone who registers themselves to the blood drive being run by the game and donates some blood will receive a package with unique cosmetics. Furthermore, additional rewards will be handed out to donors if the drive achieves certain milestones: A free pet will be handed out at 200 donors, a cosmic cocktail chair at 450 donors, and a unicorn seahorse mount at 800 donors.

The donor amounts in question all have to be met before specific dates, and the devs state that the rally count and milestone announcements will be made as the blood drive continues, so if you’re an SEA Mapler eager to try and get a unicorn seahorse mount (and who wouldn’t be?), you can totally bleed for it. For a good cause, of course.