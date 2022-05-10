Massively OP Podcast Episode 372: Blizzard’s great mobile hope

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Blizzard’s mobile reveals, Forsaken World’s sunset, EVE Fanfest news, ZeniMax’s rumored Star Wars MMO, and the future of MMO genres.
Do note that we talk about The Mandalorian in this episode, with some spoilers, so you might want to skip that part if you somehow haven’t seen it!
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, SWG
- News: Blizzard’s bad quarterly report, Diablo Immortal launch details, Warcraft Arclight Rumble reveal
- News: Forsaken World gets its sunset orders
- News: Could ZeniMax be making a Star Wars MMO?
- News: EVE Online Fanfest: Spreadsheets in space, first-person shooter
- Voicemail: Will MMOs move on from fantasy to sci-fi?
- Outro
