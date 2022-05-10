Massively OP Podcast Episode 372: Blizzard’s great mobile hope

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Blizzard’s mobile reveals, Forsaken World’s sunset, EVE Fanfest news, ZeniMax’s rumored Star Wars MMO, and the future of MMO genres.

Do note that we talk about The Mandalorian in this episode, with some spoilers, so you might want to skip that part if you somehow haven’t seen it!

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

