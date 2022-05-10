Mortal Online 2’s recent bounty hunting patch now has a snazzy new trailer

Sure, maybe you’ve heard about Mortal Online 2’s recent patch that added a bounty hunting system to the sandbox, but what does it look like? Well, it probably involves stabbing bounty marks with a weapon, a fact that one can confirm with the help of a trailer

The trailer has the usual highlights one might expect, offering a look at the big-ticket addition of bounty hunting as a player forges a fancy new sword, sends out a bird to hunt down his mark, and judiciously sticks the bounty with the pointy end. It’s 48 seconds of video – 11 of which are taken up by an opening slate – that are available for viewing below, while the update’s patch notes can be found here.

