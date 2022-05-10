Neverwinter discusses bringing the Tyranny of Dragons campaign into a new Epic Adventure

Players in Neverwinter love some dragons. Don’t you love dragons? It’s kind of a thing to do in a game based on Dungeons & Dragons, after all; go into dungeons, fight some dragons. And since the Tyranny of Dragons campaign is all about dragons, you can see why the designers would want to convert that campaign to the newer Epic Adventure format for more players to experience it. All good and logical, but it turns out the team didn’t stop with a straight conversion and is working to improve the experience all around.

Advertisement