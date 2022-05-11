Burning Crusade Classic opens the Sunwell Plateau raid, starts a new arena season

Even as all eyes in WoW Classic turn to the upcoming Wrath of the Lich King expansion for later this year, the game isn’t quite done with The Burning Crusade just yet.

This week, the ancient expansion’s signature raid, Sunwell Plateau, opens to allow 25-player raids in for a chance at glory and loot. “There is no attunement required to enter the instance. Unlike its original release, Sunwell Plateau will have all bosses available from the start,” Blizzard clarified.

This raid comes alongside two other developments on the Burning Crusade Classic servers: the start of Arena Season 4 and daily Shattered Sun Offensive quests to perform. Of the latter, the studio instructed, “Recruit the services of blacksmiths for repairs, innkeepers, alchemists, vendors for profession patterns, and gain access to new Badge of Justice vendors—whose goods include epic gear and epic gems.”

Welcome to the Isle of Quel'Danas. Fury of the Sunwell is rolling out to #WoWClassic with regional maintenance. 🍂 https://t.co/ttr2SiMouj pic.twitter.com/Ifo34UfhjO — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) May 10, 2022