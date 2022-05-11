Burning Crusade Classic opens the Sunwell Plateau raid, starts a new arena season

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

Even as all eyes in WoW Classic turn to the upcoming Wrath of the Lich King expansion for later this year, the game isn’t quite done with The Burning Crusade just yet.

This week, the ancient expansion’s signature raid, Sunwell Plateau, opens to allow 25-player raids in for a chance at glory and loot. “There is no attunement required to enter the instance. Unlike its original release, Sunwell Plateau will have all bosses available from the start,” Blizzard clarified.

This raid comes alongside two other developments on the Burning Crusade Classic servers: the start of Arena Season 4 and daily Shattered Sun Offensive quests to perform. Of the latter, the studio instructed, “Recruit the services of blacksmiths for repairs, innkeepers, alchemists, vendors for profession patterns, and gain access to new Badge of Justice vendors—whose goods include epic gear and epic gems.”

Source: WoW Classic
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees strike and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Daily Grind: Are there any MMO bestial races you wish you could play?
Next articleFinal Fantasy XIV finally issues bans to some streamers over addons

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments