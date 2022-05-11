Final Fantasy XI releases its May version update and unveils a new event

The new May update for Final Fantasy XI has arrived, and you have to go help out Maat. Sure, the guy had been a roadblock to your leveling at one point, and maybe he’s still a roadblock to you right now as you try to get his hat. That’s all fine. But the new Voracious Resurgence chapter starts with him, so you’re going to have to get over any frustration there and focus on helping the guy. It’s almost the 20-year anniversary; bury the hatchet already.

While the update itself is on the smaller side (also featuring a monthly cycle of Ambuscade content, although they’re repeat events this time), it should be noted that as mentioned, the anniversary is right around the corner. Mandragora Mania Madness is apparently coming around for the anniversary itself, offering players a moogle shirt and a chance to unlock even more prizes, and there might be more on the way besides. Plus, you know… two decades! That’s a lot!